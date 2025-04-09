Navkar Mantra, also known as the Namokar Mantra is one of the most revered and powerful prayers in Jainism. It is a universal mantra that holds immense significance for Jains across the world, symbolising reverence, respect and devotion toward Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. As Mahavir Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on April 10, this auspicious occasion is a reminder for Jains to come together and celebrate the teachings and life of Lord Mahavir, who is regarded as a beacon of non-violence, truth and compassion. The Navkar Mantra is considered the highest form of prayer in Jainism, as it honours the five supreme beings, Lord Arhats (Tirthankaras), Siddhas (liberated souls), Acharyas (spiritual leaders), Upadhyayas (teachers) and Sadhus (monks). It is believed that chanting the Navkar Mantra purifies the mind, soul and body, helping devotees connect with their inner self and achieve spiritual enlightenment. Is It Dry Day on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti 2025? Know if Alcohol Will Be Served in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Shops in India.

Watch Video Of Navkar Mantra With Lyrics For Mahavir Jayanti

