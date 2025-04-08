Meat shops and slaughterhouses will remain closed on April 10, the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti 2025. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered a ban on the sale of meat on April 10, and slaughterhouses will also be closed ahead of the occasion. Bengaluru Animal Cruelty Case: Dog Found Bleeding With Private Parts Slashed in Jayanagar; 1 Arrested, Manhunt Continues for Another Accused.

Meat Ban in Bengaluru

The Joint Director of BBMP Animal Husbandry dept stated that on the occasion of the Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, April 10, the slaughter of animals in slaughterhouses and sale of meat at outlets under the jurisdiction of BBMP is strictly prohibited. pic.twitter.com/FMpPqN3diQ — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)