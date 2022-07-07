Ashadhi Ekadashi is almost here! Ashadhi or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on July 10, Sunday. As people prepare to enter the Chaturmas (the holy period of four months), they give up on onion, garlic, eggplant and every other root vegetables. It is believed that the consumption of such vegetables, especially onions, must be avoided at all costs. In that case, Kande Navami is celebrated two days before Ashadhi Ekadashi to enjoy the onion dishes and observe the feast before giving up on the staple vegetable. Kande Navami 2022 will fall on July 8, Friday. Prepare these Maharashtrian onion dishes that are a must-try ahead on Kande Navami which is also called, Ashadh Shuddha Navami. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: Know Shubh Muhurat, Devshayani Ekadashi Beliefs, Vrat Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Lunar Month Festival

Staple Maharashtrian Onion Dishes to Prepare on Kande Navami 2022

Famous Kanda Bhaji or Pakodas

Spring Onion With Besan

Delicious Stuffed Onion Recipe

