August is celebrated as National Goat Cheese Month! Yes, you can savour your favourite cheese during the month by having it with almost anything and everything. The fluffy, tangy, and creamy goat cheese can be combined with salad, pizza or even ice cream, to add distinct flavours to your dinner. The celebration was started by the American Cheese Society in 1988 to spread awareness about the health benefits associated with goat cheese. So, observe the delectable month with five yummy dishes that can be prepared using healthy goat cheese. From tartines to ice cream, here are some tasty cuisines to try during National Goat Cheese Month 2022. From Mozzarella to Mascarpone, 10 Types of Cheese Every Cheese-Lover Should Know.

1. Goat Cheese and Peach Tartine

2. Warm Goat Cheese Salad

3. Broccoli and Goat Cheese Soup

4. Roasted Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates

5. Goat Milk Ice Cream

