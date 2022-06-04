National Cheese Day is observed every year on June 4. It is a day to celebrate the queen of all dairy, the big cheese. National Cheese Day was first established in 1914 in Monroe, Wisconsin in the United States. The day has been celebrated for more than 100 years and ton of activities take place in Monroe every year on this day. As you celebrate National Cheese Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of different types of cheese that you can enjoy on this day. The Healthiest Cheeses To Buy On This Day To Keep The Weight Away.

1. Mozzarella

Mozzarella cheese was made using milk of water buffalos reared in Italy and Bulgaria. However, most of the mozzarella cheese found today is made of cow’s milk.

2. Cheddar

Cheddar cheese is made from pasteurized cow’s milk. Earlier it was produced only in England, but today it is manufactured and consumed all over the world.

3. Emmental

It is one of the most difficult cheeses to be produced because of the big holes in the cheese. It is produced in Switzerland from unpasteurized cow’s milk.

4. Gouda

Gouda is one of the most popular cheeses in the world. It is a Dutch cheese and is pronounced as How-da.

5. Feta

Feta cheese is produced from the pasteurized or unpasteurized milk of goat or sheep which have been gazed on pastures in Macedonia, Thessaly, Thrace, Central Mainland Greece, Lesvos and Peloponnese.

6. Parmigiano-Reggiano

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese can only be produced in Emilia-Romagna and Lombardia in Italy. The best thing about this cheese is its caramel nutty and crunchy flavour.

7. Parmesan

It is one of the most commonly eaten cheeses around the world and is made from unpasteurized milk of cow. It is widely used in garnishing soups, risottos, pizzas, portions of pasta and other snacks.

8. Brie

Brie is known as the queen of cheeses and is offered as tribute to the kings in France. It is basically a dessert cheese and is loved when consumed at room temperature.

9. Gruyere

Gruyere is slightly grainy and dense in texture. It gives a fruity flavour initially but later ends with an earthy and nutty taste.

10. Mascarpone

It is a rich buttery creamy cheese that forms the basis of Italian delicacies such as Tiramisu and many cheesecakes. It is made with pasteurized cow milk.

Though there are numerous types of cheeses but we have listed out the ten best types of cheese that you can relish on the National Cheese Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy National Cheese Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2022 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).