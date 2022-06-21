To kick start the first day of summer healthily, mix some fresh fruits, nuts and fun! Tuesday, June 21st, will be marked as National Smoothie Day 2022. Smoothies are healthy drinks brought to you by a blender that will instantly fil you up without feeling lazy! They're packed with nutrient-rich ingredients and a mix and match of sweet juices, tangy fruits, and fresh vegetables. The term "smoothie" was officially used in recipes and trademarks by the mid-1930s. Give these five easy, quick, healthy smoothie recipes a try, and feel free to tweak and experiment to create your perfect blend. Smoothies and Milkshakes are Not The Same, Know the Difference Between the Beverages.

1. Carrot Smoothie

2. Peaches And Cream Oatmeal Smoothie

3. Creamy Kale Smoothie

4. Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie

5. Powerhouse Pumpkin Smoothie

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)