Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan 2025 starts in the evening of February 28 and will continue till March 29, with Eid al-Fitr being celebrated on March 30 and March 31, depending on the moon sighting. For the occasion, prepare veg hare bhare kebab and sheer khurma. The hare bhare kebab is a delicious vegetarian recipe made using spinach, potatoes, coriander, peas, herbs, and spices. Sheer khurma, on the other hand, is a sweet dish made using milk, vermicelli, dry fruits, nuts, ghee, and sugar. It is a quintessential sweet dish that is eaten during Eid celebrations. For the full recipes, watch the Tyohaar Ki Thaali videos below. Ramadan 2025 Date in India: How Many Days Are Left for Ramzan? As Countdown Begins, Check Tentative Dates for 1st Day of Fasting.

Veg Hare Bhare Kebab Recipe:

Sheer Khurma Recipe:

