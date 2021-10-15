World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 worldwide to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945. This year, World Food Day 2021 falls on Saturday. The World Food Day 2021 theme is - “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow.” The previous year, the theme was - "Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together." This year, FAO is also celebrating the ‘Food Heroes’ and raising awareness about the impact of our food choices. Here’s the tweet and video to gain a newer perspective on how our actions are our future! October 16, 2021: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

On this #WorldFoodDay & every day, we can all be #FoodHeroes. Together, we can create a better & more sustainable world! Our food choices have an impact on 👇 🌱 food production 🍎 our nutrition 🌎 the environment 👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 our lives Our actions are our future! pic.twitter.com/67Z6BdPHFk — FAO (@FAO) October 15, 2021

