Happy World Tuna Day 2021! The popularity of tuna has led to increased demand, making it an endangered species and therefore World Tuna Day is observed on May 2 every year to increase awareness about these issues. In December 2016, the UN voted in favour of officially observing this day. On this day if you want to prepare some Tuna Day recipes, from easy Tuna steak to patties. Here are quick items you can prepare at home:

Easy Tuna Patties Steak:

Easy Tuna Steak:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)