The mushroom-themed ring named "Ami" designed by Kerala-based SWA Diamonds set new Guinness World Records on May 5, 2022. The diamonds set in one ring are 24,679 and were achieved by SWA Diamonds from Karathode in Kerala. The diamonds sourced are natural diamonds and a KPCS certificate was obtained.

