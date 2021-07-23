Star kid Krishna Shroff is in the news courtesy of her latest photoshoot, touted to be the boldest in her career. The 28-year-old daughter of veteran actor, Jackie Shroff, is flaunting her washboard abs on the cover of H&H Magazine August 2021 edition.

Check Out Krishna Shroff's New Magazine Cover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)