Miss Universe Russia 2017 Kseniya Alexandrova, a celebrated model, TV host, and psychologist, has tragically passed away at the age of 30. Known for representing Russia at the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, Alexandrova was a beloved figure in the beauty and fashion community. The Miss Universe Organization extended its deepest condolences through a heartfelt video tribute, mourning the loss of a bright and talented woman whose impact reached beyond the stage. Her multifaceted career and warm spirit have left a lasting legacy among fans and peers alike.

Rest In Peace, Miss Universe Russia 2017 Kseniya Alexandrova

