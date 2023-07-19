Dia Mirza is currently on vacation in Kerala. The Sanju actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her mesmerising holiday. The Bollywood actor is seen in a floral print outfit. In one of the pictures, Dia is seen sitting on the beach with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. She shared beautiful clips of the beach, palm trees and birds in her latest Instagram post. "Taking a pause with my baby [sic]," Dia Mirza wrote in the caption of the beautiful post. "So lovely! [sic]," a fan commented on Dia Mirza's Instagram post. Dia Mirza Looks Adorable in Printed Blue and White Skirt Set in Her Latest Magazine Cover Shoot, Check Pictures of the Actor-Activist.

Here's Dia Mirza's Post:

