The internet is a funny place. In a post shared by Twitter user @Reyme_KS, a couple is seen kissing on a train's door. "What is stopping you from doing this with your lover? [sic]," the user wrote in the post's caption. The tweet got hilarious responses from the internet, with a user replying, "My wife [sic]," on the viral tweet. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan had a rather rational response to the viral photo. "Section 154 of the railway Act [sic]," he wrote in response to the viral picture. Check the hilarious reactions of the Twitterati to the viral photo. 'This Is Why People Love Bombay': Woman Loses iPhone While Travelling in Mumbai, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and Swiggy Boy Help Her Find Lost Mobile Phone (Check Viral Twitter Thread).

Check the Tweet Here:

What is stopping you from doing this with your lover? 🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/kVDzau575i — Reyme (@Reyme_KS) July 1, 2023

Check the Response of the Twitterati:

My wife — Blue Tick (@Nicknamzoom) July 1, 2023

Twitter User React:

That lady that goes “krupaya darwazyatun dokau navhe” — Unapologetically, Yours (@LordVyanky) July 1, 2023

Twitterati Reaction:

Reaction to the Tweet:

Section 154 of the railway Act. https://t.co/RXzDlLBZLi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 1, 2023

Reaction to the Viral Post:

The pole that hit them in the next frame 😂 — Badshah (@BadshahkhanTM) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)