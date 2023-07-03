In a heartfelt post shared by Twitter user @historywali, she mentions her experience in Mumbai and how she recovered her lost iPhone quickly with the help of Mumbaikars. She posted the tweet in response to another tweet that was posted asking netizens why we love Mumbai so much despite its many issues like high rents, etc. The Twitter user @historywali had lost her phone while travelling in the city. In search for the lost phone, several rickshaw drivers joined hands to help her, and finally, a food delivery person named Rahul Kumar handed the woman her lost phone. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Rahul in her tweet. Check the entire Twitter thread shared by the woman to thank Mumbai and its people for their help. Mumbai Rains 2023 Photos, Videos and #MumbaiRains Tweets Go Viral: Share Quotes, Greetings, Messages and Images To Celebrate the Rainy Season.

Check the Viral Thread Here:

Thread. I lost my phone this morning. iPhone 12 mini, which I’ve had for about 2 years. I was going up the escalator at the Versova Metro station, when I reached into my bag and had my ‘waitaminute where the fuck is my phone???!’ moment. Heart sank. — Historywali (@historywali) July 2, 2023

Woman Recovers Lost iPhone With Mumbaikars' Help:

But omfg I dunno what I’ve done to deserve this - Rahul aaya! On a bicycle, in his @Swiggy uniform, wearing a transparent plastic raincoat, somewhat drenched, Rahul Kumar my hero… he whipped my phone outta his pocket and I collapsed into a pile of relief + happiness + omg. — Historywali (@historywali) July 2, 2023

This is Why We Love Mumbai:

A few days ago, someone who has recently moved to the city had tweeted here asking why we love Bombay despite the shit infra, high rents, all of it. This is why. I am tweeting this thread from my phone which I lost this morning, to find again, thanks to Mumbai & her people. — Historywali (@historywali) July 2, 2023

