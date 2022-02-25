Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an advanced military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. Minutes later, several Ukrainian cities were bombed, including its capital, Kyiv. Karin Giannone, a BBC anchor shared a video of her talking with her Ukrainian colleague Olga Malchevska on the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Malchevska sheds a tear as she sees pictures of her family home which was partially destroyed overnight in Kyiv by the Russian troops. Fortunately, her family had taken shelter in bombs shelters.

Watch Video:

The moment my @bbcukrainian colleague @Yollika sees pictures of her family home, partially destroyed overnight in #Kyiv. We did not know until that moment it was her actual building that had been hit. Thankfully Olga’s family is safe. pic.twitter.com/rglna1tvEA — Karin Giannone (@KarinBBC) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)