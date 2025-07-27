Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been named in the 90+ Women Shaping Culture list of global cultural publication The Shift, for her advocacy of mental health and women empowerment. Besides, Deepika, the list included the names of other popular celebrities like singer-actor Selena Gomez, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Deepika shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon. Deepika Padukone Hilariously Trolls Ranveer Singh in Meme About Taking His Advice After Making Her Own Decision; Check Post.

"In tribute to the one and only Gloria Steinem and her 91 years of activism, The Shift is honoring 90 voices shaping our future. @theshiftison grateful for the honour…#TheShiftIsOn," read the caption.

The 39-year-old actor has been an active mental health advocate over the last years and is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation organisation that aims to educate people regarding mental health as well as reduce the stigma associated with it. Deepika is also set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, which will make her the first Indian actor to get the prestigious honour. Her latest work is Singham Again from Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar and released in 2024.