In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a woman named Kristina Makushenko is seen performing an underwater Barbie-themed dance wearing a pink monokini. What's amusing is that the woman is wearing heels and shades while performing the dance sequence. The woman also carries a black mini bag in the underwater video. The video is going viral because of the groovy flexible moves of the dancer. "This is one of the most awesome things I saw this month! You make the steps so seamless [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Margot Robbie's Barbie Premiere Looks: 5 Times Australian Actress Stole the Show With Her Doll-Inspired Looks at Movie Promotional Events Across the World.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makushenko (@kristimakusha)

