Are the Labubus really demonic? Soon after the creepy-looking doll went viral online for its ‘unique’ appearance and high demand, there is a strong buzz that Labubu dolls are not cute but devilish. There have been conspiracy theories suggesting the doll’s connection to the Pazuzu legend. People across the internet are now sending out warnings that Labubus are not demonic, and one should not take the toy home. They are now burning the toys. Instagram influencer Debjani Das, who was gifted the viral Labubu toy by her partner, is now claiming that two days after the purchase, unexplainable instances are occurring to her. She further stated that her health had allegedly deteriorated. In another frame, she can be seen burning her Labubu toy to get rid of it.

Influencer Debjani Das Burns Her Labubu Toy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debjani Das (@sana_silk)

