At this point, if you have not heard of Labubus, not only are you living in a cave, but you are in there, alone. What was once reserved for the ‘It Girls,’ has now taken over the social media platforms with Gen Zs and younger millennials being obsessed with Pop Mart’s coveted ugly plushie dolls. Now, China’s popular dolls have reached the shelves of home temples. A video on X (formerly Twitter) claims that a daughter introduced a Labubu doll to her mother and said it’s China’s god. Just what any desi moms would perhaps do, she placed the doll in her home temple and began worshipping the toy. The internet couldn’t get enough of her innocence, and the video soon went viral. While the video's origin is unknown, it has certainly reached the masses. Are Labubu Dolls Demonic? Conspiracy Theory About Pazuzu Demon Takes Over the Internet, Here’s What You Should Know About the Viral Collectible and It’s ‘Evil’ Connection.

‘Jai Labubu!’ Indian Mother Worships Labubu Doll

An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a chinese god. Just hearing this she started worship Labubu. Jai Labubu 🙇🏻‍♀️🚩 pic.twitter.com/E5PoR9fZKj — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) August 13, 2025

