The internet’s obsession with Labubu dolls is getting wilder. Almost everyone is getting their hands on the creepy-looking toys, either by taking pride in their wealth or by going as far as burning holes in their pockets. After all, FOMO seems to be very real with some of the social media users, falling prey to viral sensations and how. But the Labubu stories are now getting extended to something far creepier. It’s not just their creepy-looking faces, but there’s a demonic legend that has been linked to it. People online think the popular toy is evil and possessed by the demon Pazuzu. Does the name sound familiar to you? Pazuzu is the demon in The Exorcist franchise and terrorised movie lovers in the horror genre. So, are Labubu dolls really demonic? Let us understand the conspiracy theory about the viral collectable and its ‘evil’ connection with the Pazuzu demon. Labubu Becomes Global Phenomenon: Where To Buy the Creepy-Looking Doll Online? Price Details in India and More That You Should Know About the Viral Chinese Toy.

Are Labubu Dolls Demonic?

Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung created the toy and it has risen from a niche designer toy to an international somewhat of an icon, making Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning USD 1.6 billion richer in a single day. He is now China’s tenth richest billionaire. And with the latest arrivals selling out “within minutes,” its popularity does not appear to be slowing down. The dolls come in a ‘blind box,’ so what is inside remains a secret until opened, doubling the craze around the toys. While artist Lung’s creation was reportedly driven keeping the Nordic elves in mind, a section of people on the internet are insisting that the fuzzy little toys are cursed and their eerily connected to the Mesopotamian-based demon Pazuzu. A Fluff Ball With a Monster Face, Internet Is Obsessed With Labubu Dolls’ Global Luxury Appeal and the Hilarious Reactions Are Relatable AF.

Labubu Dolls Connected To Pazuzu?

Labubu Demonic Claims: What’s Pazuzu?

Movie lovers were introduced to Pazuzu in the 1973 released The Exorcist. And it wasn’t its only appearance as it continued to be present in later movies in the franchise. Now, stories around Labubu being associated with the demon Pazuzu have been going viral on social media platforms. What started on TikTok with users claiming eerie experiences with the Labubu dolls, conspiracy theories on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more emerged. Theories that Labubu was designed after the Mesopotamian demon Pazuzu spread online.

Are They Demonic Labubus?

From what started with Nordic mythology origins to now Mesopotamian demon Pazuzu, theories online are going wild. Pazuzu is linked with the southwest wind. With an eerie lion-like face, bird talons, wings and a serpent in place of its genitals, Pazuzu appears as the villain of any good horror story. However, as per the ancient Mesopotamian cultures, Pazuzu was often regarded as a guardian and not a threat. In fact, he was linked to scare off other demons. Their image was commonly worn or placed in homes to ward off evil threats.

Cuddly or cursed, Labubu is going viral for more than just being eerily cute. What started as a niche collector trend has now spiralled into something darker.

