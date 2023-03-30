Changes often go quite well with auto-rickshaws, be it cool and funky banners or clever phrases on the back of it. However, a recently surfaced video is gaining attention on Instagram for reasons that most people find incomprehensible. In the clip, a man can be seen displaying the pink-painted vehicle's Rolls Royce-like feature wherein the roof of the rickshaw folds back and retracts with the flick of a button. The video has garnered over 73k likes along with numerous views since being posted on the video-sharing platform. Auto Rickshaw Drives On Foot-Over Bridge To Cross Highway! Viral Video Bewilders Netizens.

Auto Rickshaw With Rolls Royce Convertible Feature:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by autorikshaw kerala (@autorikshaw_kerala_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)