Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is known for his immense efforts in the freedom struggle of India against the British Raj. He is the founder of Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army in 1942 to ensure Indian Independence against British.  His militant approach and determination led him to conduct various movements to seek the country's freedom. He died on  August 18, 1945 in a plane crash. As India observes Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary 2022, netizens share messages, quotes and images to observe Netaji Punyatithi. 'Azad Hind Fauj' trends on Twitter as social media commemorates the great leader on his 76th death anniversary. Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary 2022: Quotes, Images and Messages To Remember Netaji on His Punyatithi

