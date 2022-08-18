Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is known for his immense efforts in the freedom struggle of India against the British Raj. He is the founder of Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army in 1942 to ensure Indian Independence against British. His militant approach and determination led him to conduct various movements to seek the country's freedom. He died on August 18, 1945 in a plane crash. As India observes Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary 2022, netizens share messages, quotes and images to observe Netaji Punyatithi. 'Azad Hind Fauj' trends on Twitter as social media commemorates the great leader on his 76th death anniversary. Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary 2022: Quotes, Images and Messages To Remember Netaji on His Punyatithi

Remembering 'Neta ji' Subash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter & founder of 'Azad Hind Fauj' on his death anniversary. India will always remain indebted to him for his unrelenting efforts & struggle for freedom and unity.

Hundreds of salutes and humble tributes on the death anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the leading hero of the freedom struggle, Commander-in-Chief of Azad Hind Fauj!

I pay tributes to netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the great revolutionary, the unique warrior of the freedom struggle, the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, on his death anniversary. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood

Tributes to one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, the leader of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His bravery and valiant spirit is an inspiration for crores of Indians. His legacy will be proudly celebrated for generations to come.

Tributes to one of the great heroes of Indian independence, the top leader of Azad Hind Fauj, #NetajiSubhasChandraBose Ji!

