Full moon graced the night sky today, November 5, in several parts of the country on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Multiple videos shared by news agency ANI show the full moon in Chandigarh, Jaipur and Goa on Kartik Purnima. It must be noted that Kartik Purnima is an important cultural celebration in the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities. One of the most important events of the Karthik Purnima festival is the moonrise time on this day. The Moonrise on Purnima occurred at 05:46 PM. Today, November 5, is also Beaver Moon day or November Full Moon day. The Beaver Moon, or supermoon of November, will be visible in India today and will be one of the biggest and brightest full moons of the year. Beaver Moon 2025: Will the 2nd Supermoon of 2025 Be Visible in India? Know Date and Time As November Full Moon To Grace Night Sky Today.

Full moon on 'Kartik Purnima' in Chandigarh

#WATCH | Full moon on 'Kartik Purnima', as seen in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/1ScylzwkVq — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Full Moon Seen on 'Kartik Purnima' in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Full Moon Graces Night Sky in Goa

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)