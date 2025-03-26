Bangladesh Independence Day is celebrated annually on March 26 marking one of the most significant events in the nation's history, the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the Liberation War, a struggle that culminated in the creation of the independent state of Bangladesh. Over the years, the celebration of Bangladesh’s independence has been marked by various commemorations including state ceremonies, cultural events and public observances. Google honoured Bangladesh Independence Day 2025 with a special Google Doodle, an artistic tribute that reflects the country’s rich history, culture and the pride of its people. The country’s journey to independence is a story of resilience, strength and the unwavering desire for self-determination. Independence Day of Bangladesh 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the National Day That Marks the Country's Freedom From Pakistan in 1971.

Google Celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day With Special Doodle

Bangladesh Independence Day 2025 (Photo Credits: Google Doodle)

