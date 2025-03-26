Every year, Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated on March 26 to mark the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971. This day is observed with great enthusiasm across Bangladesh, featuring parades, cultural programs, speeches, and tributes to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Independence Day of Bangladesh is a national holiday in the country. It commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of 26 March 1971. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, a brutal crackdown on the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). On the night of March 25-26, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of the Awami League, declared Bangladesh's independence. In this article, let’s know more about Independence Day of Bangladesh 2025 date and the significance of the annual event that marks the independence of Bangladesh.

Independence Day of Bangladesh 2025 Date

Independence Day of Bangladesh 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 26.

Independence Day of Bangladesh History

In the Pakistani general election of 1970, under the military government of President Yahya Khan, the largest political party Awami League which was led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a clear majority in East Pakistan national seats as well as provincial assembly. As per historical records, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto conspired with Yahya Khan and changed their position, refusing to hand over power to Sheikh Mujib. Negotiations began between the two sides. However, when it became evident that the promises made by the West Pakistan government were not going to be fulfilled, many East Pakistani Bangla-speaking Muslims and Hindus began a spirited struggle for independence.

On 7 March 1971, Sheikh Mujib gave his famous speech at the Ramna Racecourse, in which he called for a non-cooperation movement. On the night of March 25, the Pakistan Army began Operation Searchlight, signalling West Pakistan was not ready for a transfer of political power to the Awami League. The Independence of Bangladesh was declared on March 26, 1971.

Independence Day of Bangladesh Significance

Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated with great enthusiasm and events across the country. This day is a day of pride and remembrance for the people of Bangladesh, honouring the sacrifices made for independence. On this day, the national flag of Bangladesh is hosted at government buildings and homes while parades and ceremonies are held at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).