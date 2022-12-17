One of the much-anticipated 2023 films, Barbie, dropped a new teaser trailer on Friday, taking social media by storm. The short clip features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu (OMG, he looks fine) and has left movie buffs overjoyed. They cannot stop raving about this Greta Gerwig-directed film and cannot wait to watch it the next year. Netizens have flooded the Twitterverse with funny memes and tweets to express their excitement. Barbie 2023 Film Trailer VIDEO: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Will Leave You Spellbound New Teaser!

True That

I’ve only seen this one frame and yet the #Barbie trailer has now become my entire personality pic.twitter.com/49b7uG2f3K — Sleighvid Opie 🎅🏻 (@DavidOpie) December 15, 2022

That Would Be Me

me trying to get my hands on the full barbie teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/BXDW1ZpLp5 — tinkatwink (@onacurve) December 15, 2022

That's All Of Us

this frame from the Barbie movie teaser trailer is my entire reason for getting through 2023. unapologetic pink era is NOW 💅🏽👱🏽‍♀️💄💋🛍️💖 pic.twitter.com/E2Bx9mUA5g — ambrr ❄️ (@mbrleigh) December 15, 2022

So True

All of us obsessively watching the #Barbie trailer like pic.twitter.com/Ym8lZ76x7B — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 16, 2022

HAHHAHA

me after watching the Barbie trailer pic.twitter.com/PvTkseYB5G — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) December 16, 2022

OMG

me watching the barbie trailer and then simu liu pops up pic.twitter.com/w8OzPMm93W — jay 🇲🇦🇦🇷🇨🇵 (@elektrasvrse) December 16, 2022

Too Much To Express

ROFL

me and my friends buying tickets to avatar just to watch the barbie trailer and leave pic.twitter.com/xL2HSEGmkx — don't ask don’t shantell (@beforemoonlight) December 15, 2022

LOL

Sneaking into an Avatar screening to watch the Barbie trailer pic.twitter.com/3azXaLjWkh — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) December 15, 2022

YAAASSSS

Okay — I saw the Barbie trailer pic.twitter.com/FrZysIXzwG — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 16, 2022

Watch Video of Barbie Teaser Trailer!

