Los Angeles, December 17: The official trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as the fashion doll, has been released by Warner Bros. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman. Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken, Barbie's longstanding boy toy, co-stars with Robbie in the film. Barbie Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film Spoofs '2001 a Space Odyssey' in This First Look! (Watch Video).

Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou are among the other well-known actors in the cast.

And, according to Variety, the movie also stars Alexandra Shipp from Tick, Tick... Boom! and Hari Nef from And Just Like That and You in supporting parts.

"Life in plastic is not always fantastic". This was the thought that crossed filmmaker Greta Gerwig's mind before she took up Warner Bros' Barbie as co-writer and director.

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal Deadline, the three-time Oscar nominee, earlier felt a combination of excitement and terror before signing up for the upcoming live-action feature.

"It was terrifying. I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible,'" the Little Women director said in the podcast of "Levitating" hit-maker Dua Lipa.

Gerwig later admitted that she agreed to do the film because it would challenge her productively, Deadline reported. "Usually, that's where the best stuff is. When you're like, 'I am terrified of that'," she said."Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it.'" the filmmaker added. Barbie will hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

