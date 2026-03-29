Bargad singer Arpit Bala faced a tense moment during his Hyderabad concert on March 28 at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen after a bottle was allegedly thrown toward the stage. The singer paused his performance and confronted the crowd, visibly upset. After identifying the individual, Arpit reacted angrily and was seen spitting in the fan’s direction, while also throwing the bottle back. Security soon stepped in to remove the person from the venue. Parts of the audience cheered, even as the situation briefly escalated. Before resuming his performance, Arpit warned the crowd against such behaviour. The incident has sparked debate online about artist safety and appropriate reactions. Despite the controversy, Arpit will continue his tour, with his next show in Mumbai on May 9. Who Is Soundarya Sharma? Meet the ‘Laal Pari’ Girl Whose Dance With Honey Singh Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Arpit Bala Spits at Fan - Watch Video

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Arpit Bala Spits at Fan in Hyderabad – Watch Video

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