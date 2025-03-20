Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced. The India cricketer and his estranged wife were granted divorce by Bandra family court in Mumbai on March 20. They arrived at noon to hear their divorce plea. After the divorce hearing, Chahal was captured exiting the court wearing a black T-shirt with a cheeky message, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy." Amid their divorce, the cricketer's T-shirt has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, they have reportedly finalised their divorce, with Chahal agreeing to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to his ex-wife. Earlier, ET Now reported that Chahal has a net worth estimated Rs 45 crore, which can be attributed to a blend of cricket earnings, brand endorsements and personal investments.

‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cheeky Message on T-Shirt

