The divorce case of star India national cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his partner Dhanashree Verma has advanced further. As reported by Bar and Bench, the Bombay High Court has overturned the Family Court's decision that denied the request to waive the statutory cooling-off period of six months stipulated under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The bench has also directed the family court to decide on the petition for divorce by tomorrow, March 20, as Chahal will be playing in the upcoming cash-rich IPL 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Reportedly Divorced, Know Reason for Their Separation and What Happened on Last Hearing.

The couple got married in December 2020 and were very popular on social media. They got separated in June 2022. They applied for divorce on February 5, before the Family Court, based on mutual consent, and also sought to waive the cooling-off period. The family court denied the request to waive the cooling-off period, citing reasons such as only partial compliance with consent terms, where Chahal was required to pay 4.75 crores INR to Dhanashree Verma. The cricketer had only paid 2.37 crores INR. The family court had also cited that the marriage counselor had reported that there was only "partial compliance with the medition efforts". Dhanashree Verma Shares Cryptic Instagram Post on ‘Blaming Women’ As Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s Dubai Pics Go Viral After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph.

Yuzvendra Chahal and his partner Dhanashree Verma have been living separately from each other for the past two and a half years, and, as per the report, there was "compliance with the consent terms arrived at during mediation between the two parties as regards payment of alimony." These factors were taken into consideration by the court before passing the order. The Bombay High Court had noticed that the consent terms did mention that the second installment of the alimony would only be paid after the decree of divorce, so they allowed the request.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).