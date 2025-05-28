In a bizarre incident, two pigeons delayed a Wisconsin-bound Delta flight by 56 minutes. Reportedly, the Delta Flight 2348 flying from Minneapolis to Wisconsin was initially delayed when a passenger informed the cabin crew about one of the birds. After the pilot confirmed the bird's presence, two baggage handlers were called to catch and escort the bird out, after which the flight began taxing on the runway. However, just before takeoff, another pigeon flew inside the cabin, prompting a passenger to try to catch it with his jacket. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows a startled passenger attempting to catch one of the birds with his jacket as it fluttered mid-air. This caused the Delta flight to return to the gate again. US Plane Fire: Delta Air Lines Flight 1213 Engine Catches Fire at Orlando Airport in Florida, Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Pigeons Disrupt Delta Flight, Video Goes Viral

Two pigeons decided to take a ride onboard a Minneapolis to Wisconsin Delta Airlines plane, leading to a delay. Video shows a passenger trying to capture one of the birds with his jacket, after it began flying around the cabin shortly after boarding, prompting the aircraft to… pic.twitter.com/0MzQlQpLQJ — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 28, 2025

