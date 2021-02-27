BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Gets Food Trucks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

BLINKS Get Emotional!

food truck from the girls 🥺 i love how supportive they are to our actress jisoo!! @blackpink pic.twitter.com/IHl30wjbF1 — ً (@_bpfuls) February 27, 2021

Jisoo Is So Happy!

Rosé, Jennie and Lisa food trucks for Jisoo. Look how happy Jisoo is, Why they're so cute. 😭 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/H3XGINcyYf — DARK SECRET‍👁️‍🗨️ (@LalisaTheAce) February 27, 2021

And So Are BLINKs

#JENLISA after they successfully sent the coffee and food truck for Jisoo pic.twitter.com/CckwWoFsRZ — Paris (@pinkscard) February 27, 2021

