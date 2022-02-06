Car maker Hyundai landed in a soup for  controversial social media post by Hyundai Pakistan supporting  "Kashmir Solidarity Day" observed by Pakistan on February 5. Netzines in India slammed Hyundai for its controversial post. Soon #BoycottHyundai started to trend on Twitter. Notably, the car maker deleted the post later. Hyundai Pakistan tweeted, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.” It posted a picture of a boat in Dal lake. A barbed wire was colligated with the word “Kashmir”. Hyundai  Motor India Ltd (HMIL) issued a statement over the controversy.  It said that it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".

Here Are Tweets Slamming Hyundai:

"Hyundai in Pakistan is asking for freedom of Kashmir."

"@Hyundai_Global chose to needle India via its Pakistani Handle"

"Hyundai trying to harm nation's integration by supporting paxtan ideology"

"Hey @HyundaiIndia, care to explain what this nonsense is about?"

Statement By HMIL:

