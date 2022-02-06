Car maker Hyundai landed in a soup for controversial social media post by Hyundai Pakistan supporting "Kashmir Solidarity Day" observed by Pakistan on February 5. Netzines in India slammed Hyundai for its controversial post. Soon #BoycottHyundai started to trend on Twitter. Notably, the car maker deleted the post later. Hyundai Pakistan tweeted, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.” It posted a picture of a boat in Dal lake. A barbed wire was colligated with the word “Kashmir”. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) issued a statement over the controversy. It said that it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".

Here Are Tweets Slamming Hyundai:

"Hyundai in Pakistan is asking for freedom of Kashmir."

Hyundai in Pakistan is asking for freedom of Kashmir. Hyundai Pakistan also posted them same on its Facebook page. Link: https://t.co/ZOBDggsdW0 pic.twitter.com/Kmmk2Rc1wu — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 6, 2022

"@Hyundai_Global chose to needle India via its Pakistani Handle"

Cars Sold by Hyundai Motors in 2021 India - 505,000 Pakistan - 8000 Yet @Hyundai_Global chose to needle India via its Pakistani Handle. Either they are very stupid and lack business sense or they have hired a very incompetent PR team which led to #BoycottHyundai disaster pic.twitter.com/jProIRNqYi — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 6, 2022

"Hyundai trying to harm nation's integration by supporting paxtan ideology"

TATA rejected order from paxtan in support of our nation but this mf outsider hyundai trying to harm nation's integration by supporting paxtan ideology that's why we need to vocals for locals #BoycottHyundaipic.twitter.com/0D69oAuZ1P

"Hey @HyundaiIndia, care to explain what this nonsense is about?"

— Since The Freedom (@SinceTheFreedom) February 6, 2022

Hey @HyundaiIndia, care to explain what this nonsense is about? This is your official page, as linked from your website. Kashmir is an essential part of India, in case you didn’t know. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @anujdhar https://t.co/EZ37HFuK4c#BoycottHyundai#BanHyundai pic.twitter.com/ELQ1JQoqr5 — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) February 6, 2022

Statement By HMIL:

