The youngest member of the world’s biggest boy band, Jeon Jungkook of BTS scripts history with his latest single. The 25-year-old BTS’ Jungkook became the first K-Pop idol as well as Korean Solo Artist to record the official soundtrack for FIFA World Cup. He will also be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. And the soundtrack is “Dreamers” which hit Spotify on November 20 at 10.30 AM IST. From the catchy, motivational lyrics “Look Who We Are, We Are Dreamers, We Make It Happen” to its peppy, foot-tapping music, everything about Jungkook’s new soundtrack screams perfection.

ARMY are having a blast supporting their Kookie. They are praising the soundtrack while trending hashtags, #FIFAKOOK, #DreamersbyJungkook, #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup, #Jungkook1stSingle, and so on. Even football fans have joined in sharing fanedits with Jungkook's "Dreamers" soundtrack and their favourite football stars' videos.

Listen to BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers on Spotify

Big Hit Too Announces The Release of Jungkook's Dreamers

Get ready For The Main Act

[📰NEWS] #Jungkook will perform the official theme song "Dreamers" at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA introduced the 'Dreamers' performance, which will be held jointly by Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Qubaisi, as the 'main act' of the opening ++ pic.twitter.com/oh8JycW4Gf — BTS Updates, Fancafe & Charts (@_BTSMoments_) November 20, 2022

And This Is How ARMY and Football Fans Are Reacting to The Single With Fanedits

