History is made and how! The much-anticipated soundtrack by BTS’ Jungkook, “Dreamers” is finally out for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Spotify and it is just what the ARMY expected - truly magical. The ‘Golden Makanae’ of BTS becomes the first K-Pop/Korean Solo Artist to ever perform at the FIFA World Cup! After this wonderful treat, fans around the world are waiting for the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony which will begin at 7.30 PM Indian Standard Time. Meanwhile, Twitterverse is flooded with trending hashtags #FIFAKOOK, #DreamersbyJungkook, #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup and so on. Well, that’s the power of Jeon Jungkook!

Big Hit Music had earlier revealed that Jungkook will be performing a duet with Fahad Al Kubaisi, a Qatari singer and record producer. The 24-year-old and Al Kubaisi will take the stage to sing “Dreamers,” the official soundtrack of FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

