BTS’ Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Recently, he penned a heartfelt letter on Weverse, reflecting on his experiences and emotions during his service, which began two years ago. He talks about the passage of time, his daily routine, late-night conversations with bandmate Jungkook, and his eagerness to return to music. Jimin also expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness about reuniting with his fans and fellow band members. As expected, his message was met with a lot of love and support from the ARMY, who expressed their love, longing, and excitement for his return. BTS Jimin and Jungkook to Star in Travel Reality Show! K-Pop Fans Can't Keep Their Calm As BigHit Music Drops 'Are You Sure?' Teaser Video.

BTS’ Jimin’s Heartfelt Letter for ARMY

jimin weverse letter 290125 pic.twitter.com/97g8aWiMBl — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) January 29, 2025

Jimin’s Weverse Letter

Jimin Came Home

Jimin Pens Letter for ARMY

Jimin shares a heartful message on Weverse (translated): pic.twitter.com/yK3PsXilV7 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) January 29, 2025

An Excited ARMY

my jimin couldn’t end the letter and he just kept going with distanced lovely words 😭 he is so funny pic.twitter.com/Y1ZRNXQJtn — raghad (@shyjjmn) January 29, 2025

