BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi has made full recovery from Covid-19. The management agency of the South Korean band Big Hit Music confirmed his recuperation on fan community platform Weverse. Big Hit Music issued a statement saying that "his quarantine concluded on Monday noon. It added that "SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities". Suga also shared a post on Weverse, within half an hour, informing ARMY of his health. As translated by BTS Weverse on Instagram, he posted, "Released from quarantine! (Smiling face emoji)." After Suga, RM and Jin of BTS Test Positive for COVID-19, Big Hit Music Releases Statement Giving Update on Their Symptoms.

Big Hit Music Confirms SUGA's Recovery

[Notice] BTS SUGA’s Full Recovery from COVID-19 🎉 pic.twitter.com/znaMto97AH — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 3, 2022

Suga's Post On Weverse For His Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

