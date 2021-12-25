A day after BTS' Suga was diagnosed with COVID-19, fellow members RM and Jin have also tested positive for the virus. Big Hit shared the news in a statement. They revealed that RM and Jin completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August. They are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines, it added.

Take A Look At The Statement Below:

this is supposed to be their FIRST holidays with their family but fuck covid. i feel so devastated. please keep the rest of the members safe and well, @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit . and we know that you're taking good care of RM, Jin and SUGA. we're praying for their fast recovery. pic.twitter.com/1rwYcwMCF0 — jel (@dcyph_r) December 25, 2021

