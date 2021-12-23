The kind of popularity that South Korean band BTS enjoys is unbeatable. While the band itself enjoys massive acclamation, each individual members also have a loyal fanbase. BTS ARMY make sure that they make every special day for BTS boys more memorable. Bangtan India, a group for the Indian fans of the South Korean boyband, has launched a special Fundraiser for Jin and Kim Taehyung's Birthday. Both the December-born boys have unrivaled power to create such a great fandom! For Jin's birthday earlier, the desimys had contributed money to put up a video for him in Kurla's Phoenix Market City Mall. Moreover, ARMY crossed Rs. 70 Thousand Funds in donations for Jin & V's birthday project. A Tweet from Bangtan India posted an announcement that they have raised a wholesome amount under Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Project. Happy Birthday Jin: BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin Gets First Birthday Advertisement in India As Fans Celebrate #JinDay With Joy

Watch The Tweet Here:

ARMYs, we have crossed INR 70K+ in donations for Seokjin & Taehyung's birthday project.💜 Donate here: https://t.co/fEzFwelItM The project is ongoing & we are grateful for everyone who has donated.🙏 You can also help by spreading it!🥺💜@BTS_twt #BTS https://t.co/Nale8M6k0x pic.twitter.com/DuuAnTEZaa — Bangtan_India⁷🧈 (slow) 🇮🇳 (@bangtan_india) December 17, 2021

