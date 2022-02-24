The pandemic has totally changed our lifestyle. The shutting down of educational institutions like schools and colleges has made things even worse for students. The situation got even tenser when the Supreme Court of India refused to entertain the plea for canceling Class 10 and 12 offline exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Just after the major announcements, stressed students took to Twitter to vent out their tension by exchanging painfully funny memes, jokes and puns.

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Hilarious Tweets

Helpless Students

But SC's Decision Is Full And Final

Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel 10th, 12th Offline Exams Le Students : #BoardExams2022#CBSEpic.twitter.com/Gs8xnJf8iq — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) February 23, 2022

Lucky Ones

Meanwhile Toppers Of The Class

My thoughts on decision made by Supreme Court about board exams 2022 #BoardExams2022 #cancelboardexams2022 pic.twitter.com/rBWCbLe9YE — Harshal Pradhan (@HarshalPradha14) February 23, 2022

