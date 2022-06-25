According to reports, regulators in China have introduced a new policy that requires influencers and live streamers who offer professional advice in areas such as medicine, health care, finance, law, education, etc. to prove that they hold qualifications in the field beforehand. The regulators have also banned deep fakes or parodies of Chinese politicians or important historical figures.

Check tweet:

They also banned deep fakes or parodies of Chinese politicians or important historical figures. A lot of it is about "immoral" behavior. Source in Chinese: https://t.co/AHFwt4Fdzw — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 22, 2022

