In a bizarre incident, AAP MP Raghav Chadha became a target of a crow attack on July 26. Raghav Chadha was outside Parliament when a crow attacked him. Surprised by the sudden strike, the AAP lawmaker ducked but in vain. He reportedly received minor injuries. Photos of the crow attacking Raghav Chadha are going viral on social media. Raghav Chadha Named in Delhi Excise Policy Case? AAP Rajya Sabha MP Issues Clarification, Says 'I Am Neither Named As Accused nor As Suspect, or Witness in Any ED Complaint' (Watch Video).

Raghav Chadha Injured in Crow Attack, See Pics Below

संसद परिसर में AAP सांसद राघव चड्ढा को चोट मार गया कौआ, तस्वीरें आईं सामने Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/9IPVR5ML2G — Varsha Shahi (@shahi_varsha) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)