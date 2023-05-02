In the latest development in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that the news about his name being mentioned in ED's Delhi liquor policy case supplementary chargesheet is false and fabricated. "I am neither named as accused nor as suspect, or witness in any ED complaint. It's propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility," he added. Raghav Chadha issued the clarification after reports suggested that he was also named in ED's supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case. " ...at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present," the statement read. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh Named in ED Charge Sheet.

The News Is False and Fabricated

#WATCH | The news is false and fabricated. I am neither named as accused nor as suspect, or witness in any ED complaint. It's propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility: AAP MP Raghav Chadha https://t.co/nLYuwQDNiu pic.twitter.com/A5ROd8alry — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

