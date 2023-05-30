Children are indeed the cutest and most innocent human beings out there. In a viral video doing the rounds on the internet, a little boy is seen solving a mathematical equation by counting on his fingers and toes. He then writes the answer on the sheet. The adorable video showcases the beauty of childhood and pure childhood innocence! 22-Month-Old Toddler Greets Every Passenger With a 'Hi' While Boarding Flight; Viral Video Lights Up the Internet.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Technology • Gadget • Tools (@rising.talant)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)