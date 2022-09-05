A cute little toddler has made social media smile with his adorable actions. The 22-month-old boy was seen greeting every passenger with a 'Hi' as he boarded a flight. His mother, Kelli Nielson, posted the wholesome video on Instagram with a sweet caption that reads, "Some good news for your feed. My social little 22-month-old greeting every passenger in every flight we took the past couple of weeks!" Watch: Spider-Man Gives Ice Cream to Little Toddler; The Lovely Treat Video Will Make Your Day.

