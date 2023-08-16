Delhi Metro has become a platform for dance, music, brawls and other activities. Every now and then, there are videos from Delhi Metro going viral. Another video from the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. It depicts women fighting with one another on the Delhi Metro. Two women are fighting over space for standing in the video, pushing one other, and shouting at the top of their lungs. The other passengers watched in disbelief as these women abused one another verbally. Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Bends Backwards, Balances on One Leg and Performs Stunts in Metro Coach, Weird Actions Confuses Onlookers (Watch).

Watch Video Here:

Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi metro over not giving place to stand pic.twitter.com/8a11cfg1Hz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)