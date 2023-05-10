A group of men riding on motorcycles randomly stopped a man named Praveen Jangra, who was driving a car and thrashed him. The man alleged that he was beaten up for no reason. The incident took place in Delhi at Nangloi Railway Station Metro on May 8. Praveen took to Twitter to express his agony and requested the Delhi police to take cognizance. The entire incident was caught on Dash Cam. "This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country," said Praveen in his tweet. Delhi: Man Dies, Another Injured After Car Rams Into Bike in Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up. All this happened at Nangloi Railway Station Metro. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. @DelhiPolice should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons. pic.twitter.com/rBCJqctIQ8 — Praveen jangra (@ParveenHere) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)