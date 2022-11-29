A 32-year-old new dad was shot dead in a bizarre yet terrific incident by his pet dog during a hunting excursion in Turkey over Thanksgiving weekend. The hunter, identified as Ozgur Gevrekoglu was blasted at close range and killed on the spot after the canine reportedly, stepped on the trigger of a still-loaded shotgun with its paw. The dog-lover was thereafter rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Dog Killed Owner? British Farmer Crushed to Death by Forklift Truck Accidentally Driven by His Pet.

Hunter accidentally shot dead by his own dog in freak accident https://t.co/InVcUqvkpP pic.twitter.com/UyR7xSlPff — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2022

