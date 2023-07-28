A horrifying robbery of a Dachshund dog in the UK was caught on camera. A man is seen stealing a terrified brown miniature dachshund dog from a home in Essex. The shocking video shows a masked, hammer-wielding thief breaking into a house in Essex's Saffron Walden and steeling the poor dog. The Essex Police has posted a public appeal on Facebook for finding Twiglet the Dachshund. "We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Twiglet the Dachshund, who was stolen following a burglary in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, 26 July [sic]," the Essex Police wrote while sharing the video of the robbery. Cruel Men Feed Dog to Crocodiles for Stealing Their Food in Indonesia, Horrifying Video of Animal Cruelty Goes Viral (Graphic Content Warning).

Here's Essex Police's Facebook Post:

